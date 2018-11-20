Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 183,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,928,000 after purchasing an additional 490,346 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,183,000 after purchasing an additional 892,948 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,365,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

NYSE:OXY opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

