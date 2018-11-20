Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.14 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura set a $95.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,791.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.3645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

