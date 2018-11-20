Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.69 Million Stake in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,407,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,542,000 after buying an additional 112,586 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,573,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,489,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,822,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,423,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,203,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,111,479.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of DISH Network and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DISH Network to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of DISH Network to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

