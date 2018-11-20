Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.33 Million Position in Edison International (EIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,028,000 after buying an additional 1,475,620 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 43.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,809,000 after buying an additional 2,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Edison International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,075,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,114,000 after buying an additional 145,785 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,702,000 after buying an additional 539,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edison International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,151,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,336,000 after buying an additional 210,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

Edison International stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.01. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

