Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.21% of Methanex worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 997,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,690,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 226,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 598,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

MEOH opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

