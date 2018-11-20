Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a payout ratio of -689.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

