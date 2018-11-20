Traders Buy Home Depot (HD) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $317.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $240.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.49 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Home Depot had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($3.43) for the day and closed at $173.59Specifically, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.48 per share, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Bank of America lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

