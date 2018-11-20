Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Regenxbio (RGNX)

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,330 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,182% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $130.00 to $127.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Regenxbio will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $452,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 62,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $3,791,502.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,134.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,585 shares of company stock worth $19,708,531 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,712,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Regenxbio by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,079,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,788 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,195,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

