Traders Buy Large Volume of Entergy Put Options (ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,189 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 891% compared to the average daily volume of 120 put options.

NYSE ETR opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $71.95 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $872,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,475. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Entergy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

