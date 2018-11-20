Traders Sell Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) on Strength (JMUB)

Investors sold shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $0.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.96 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, JPMorgan Municipal ETF had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded up $0.26 for the day and closed at $50.37

