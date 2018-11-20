TransUnion (TRU) Holdings Raised by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,380 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,676,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/transunion-tru-holdings-raised-by-barrett-asset-management-llc.html.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.