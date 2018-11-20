Travala Trading 16% Lower This Week (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Travala token can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00002163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Travala has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Travala has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $17,725.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00127438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00200033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.48 or 0.08143399 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,242,358 tokens. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala’s official website is project.travala.com. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.