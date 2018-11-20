Trident Group (TRDT) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Trident Group has a total market cap of $15,059.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00022616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00131618 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00202902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.09699036 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

