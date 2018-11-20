Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,973 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,287 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,165,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 159,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 57,872 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 104.8% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 560,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $87,449,000 after buying an additional 286,627 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 38.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $783,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $159.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.74.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

