Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,232,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Santander raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ASML from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $157.95 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

