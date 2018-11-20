Trimble Inc (TRMB) CFO Robert G. Painter Sells 1,800 Shares

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $63,774.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,499.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRMB opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.45. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

