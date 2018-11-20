Tronox Ltd (TROX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Tronox reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.51 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

