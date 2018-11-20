TrueCar (TRUE) versus Moko Social Media (MOKOY) Critical Contrast

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Moko Social Media (OTCMKTS:MOKOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Moko Social Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $323.15 million 3.31 -$32.84 million ($0.27) -38.07 Moko Social Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Moko Social Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Moko Social Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -8.80% -7.56% -6.18% Moko Social Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TrueCar and Moko Social Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 2 1 4 0 2.29 Moko Social Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.62%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Moko Social Media.

Summary

TrueCar beats Moko Social Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Moko Social Media Company Profile

Moko Social Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital publishing of mobile applications for youth and young adult customers. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Social, Mobile Advertising, and Mobile Commerce. The Mobile Social segment provides mobile social networks and community/chat products. The Mobile Advertising segment owns proprietary mobile performance ad network for various industry sectors, such as mobile games, mobile apps, and financial services. This segment also offers digital publishing services that enable advertisers to place their ads in MOKO properties; and mobile community development services. The Mobile Commerce segment operates an e-commerce platform, which provides online and flash sale of products, as well as sells merchant products to customers through its Website, dealsilove.com.au. It operates in Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company was formerly known as MOKO.mobi Limited and changed its name to Moko Social Media Limited in September 2013. Moko Social Media Limited is based in Arlington, Virginia.

