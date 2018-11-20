Trupanion (TRUP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

TRUP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

Trupanion stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.57 and a beta of 1.08. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,989 shares in the company, valued at $44,675,257.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,352 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $142,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 111.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

