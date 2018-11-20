Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 10,547 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. Corecivic comprises 0.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,514,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,973,000 after purchasing an additional 190,010 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 904,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 227,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 4,133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $909,593.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,184.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Corecivic Inc has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Corecivic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

