TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (TUWOY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

