Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 16.19%.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/tuniu-tour-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing and car rental services for leisure travelers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.