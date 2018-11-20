Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $18.55 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 7.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,541 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

BABA stock opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $130.06 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $394.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

