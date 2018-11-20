Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/twin-capital-management-inc-has-8-08-million-stake-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.