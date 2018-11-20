Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,776 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

XOP opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

