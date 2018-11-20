Twin Tree Management LP Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE AER opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

