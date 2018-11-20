Twitter (TWTR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 533.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $24,185,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,634,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,950,753.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,782 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,180,995 shares of company stock worth $127,996,260 in the last ninety days. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

