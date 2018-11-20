UBS Group Lowers Western Digital (WDC) to Neutral

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Digital to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Western Digital stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

