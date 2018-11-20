UCOM (UCOM) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

UCOM (CURRENCY:UCOM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. UCOM has a market capitalization of $142,428.00 and $0.00 worth of UCOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UCOM has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One UCOM coin can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UCOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00129033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00203691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.09289543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009266 BTC.

About UCOM

UCOM’s total supply is 2,838,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,156,936 coins. UCOM’s official Twitter account is @Ucom_community. The official website for UCOM is unitedcryptocommunity.com.

UCOM Coin Trading

UCOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UCOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.