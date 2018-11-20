UGI Corp (UGI) CAO Sells $544,996.00 in Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $544,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of UGI stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.
