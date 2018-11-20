Ultimate Secure Cash Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $45,134.00 and $0.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

