UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $69.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $35,029.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $30,709.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,363 shares of company stock worth $97,997 and have sold 23,333 shares worth $1,696,114. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,225. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $251.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.