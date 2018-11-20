Unisys (UIS) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.17. 1,603,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 868,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm has a market cap of $764.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $688.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. Unisys had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

