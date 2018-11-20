United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in United Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in United Technologies by 546.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 103,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in United Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX stock opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

