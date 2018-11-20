UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 780,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 114,532 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $207,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $266.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,731 shares of company stock worth $18,584,675. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

