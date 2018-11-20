Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

UMRX opened at $7.65 on Monday. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.71% and a negative net margin of 404.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $97,163.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 935,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,403,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

