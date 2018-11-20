Upwork (UPWK) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) were down 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 624,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 567,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hayden Brown sold 54,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $756,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

