US Bancorp DE Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 464,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,188,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 300.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $2,119,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

