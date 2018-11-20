US Bancorp DE Sells 13,847 Shares of Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Korn/Ferry International worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $465.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFY. ValuEngine downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

