US Bancorp DE Sells 4,356 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy French purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,569.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

