US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Director Stephen A. Romano Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Director Stephen A. Romano sold 12,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.51.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. US Ecology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $151.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

