US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in US Ecology in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in US Ecology in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $692,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,225.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Simon G. Bell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,412.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.51. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

