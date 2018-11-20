USA Technologies (USAT) & PAR Technology (PAR) Financial Comparison

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) and PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares USA Technologies and PAR Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Technologies -8.83% 3.60% 2.30% PAR Technology -11.06% -1.74% -0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for USA Technologies and PAR Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 PAR Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

USA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.38%. Given USA Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe USA Technologies is more favorable than PAR Technology.

Risk and Volatility

USA Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAR Technology has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of USA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of PAR Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of USA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of PAR Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USA Technologies and PAR Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Technologies $104.09 million 2.89 -$1.85 million N/A N/A PAR Technology $232.60 million 1.13 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

USA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAR Technology.

Summary

USA Technologies beats PAR Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services. This segment's hardware offerings include POS terminals, tablets, kitchen systems utilizing printers and/or video monitors, and food safety monitoring and task management hardware products; and software offerings comprise front-of-store POS software applications, operations management software applications, and enterprise software applications for content management and business intelligence. This segment serves restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty retail outlets. The Government segment offers intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; systems engineering and evaluation; satellite and telecommunications; satellite operation, management, and maintenance; and management technology/systems services to the U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

