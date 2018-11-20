UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 78 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

UTSI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.29. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. UTStarcom had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UTStarcom will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 254.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of UTStarcom worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

