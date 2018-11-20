ValuEngine Downgrades Talend (TLND) to Hold

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TLND. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Talend from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Talend had a negative return on equity of 153.54% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Talend by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 21.4% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 105,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 0.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

