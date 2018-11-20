ValuEngine Lowers First Data (FDC) to Sell

First Data (NYSE:FDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

Get First Data alerts:

FDC stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. First Data has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Data will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other First Data news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,591.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,718 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Data during the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Data by 167.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Data by 76.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in First Data by 86.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,961,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,989,000 after acquiring an additional 907,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in First Data during the third quarter worth about $21,672,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.