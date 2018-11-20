ValuEngine Lowers Prudential Financial (PRU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.31.

NYSE PRU opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

In related news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

