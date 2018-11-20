ValuEngine Upgrades M&T Bank (MTB) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush set a $188.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of M&T Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.36.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $153,643.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in M&T Bank by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,166,000 after acquiring an additional 74,509 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in M&T Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

