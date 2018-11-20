ValuEngine Upgrades Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $42.36 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, COO Thomas P. Tulaney bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,798. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.47 per share, with a total value of $83,769.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,109.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,550 shares of company stock valued at $679,532. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

