ValuEngine Upgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.63.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 3,185.75%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

